Fidus Investment (FDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDUS. BidaskClub upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Shelby E. Sherard purchased 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,107,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 65.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

