Financial Analysis: Bank of East Asia (BKEAY) & MDxHealth (MXDHF)

Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

This table compares Bank of East Asia and MDxHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A MDxHealth N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. MDxHealth does not pay a dividend. Bank of East Asia pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bank of East Asia and MDxHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of East Asia 0 1 0 0 2.00 MDxHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bank of East Asia has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bank of East Asia and MDxHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of East Asia $3.30 billion 2.74 $1.20 billion $0.27 11.96 MDxHealth $40.51 million 2.89 -$14.99 million ($0.25) -7.80

Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of East Asia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank of East Asia beats MDxHealth on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited provides various banking and related financial services. It operates through nine segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Institutions, Others, China Operations, Overseas Operations, and Corporate Services. The company offers various commercial and personal banking, financial, and insurance services. Its products and services include syndicated loans, trade finance, deposit-taking, foreign currency savings, remittances, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, retail investment services, mandatory provident fund services, and general and life insurance. The company also provides corporate lending and loan syndication, asset based lending, commercial lending, and securities lending; wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; and domestic and international services. In addition, it offers trustee, asset management, corporate secretarial and advisory, property investment, business consultancy, money lending, facility management, Internet banking, securities broking, nominee, business outsourcing, and executive search and human resource solutions services, as well as business, corporate, and investor services. The company operates approximately 220 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The company's product pipeline includes tests for prostate, bladder, kidney, cervical, and brain cancers. Its products include ConfirmMDx, a tissue-based epigenetic test for prostate cancer; SelectMDx, a urine-based mRNA test for prostate cancer; and AssureMDx bladder cancer detection test for patients with unresolved hematuria. The company's preclinical development products comprise InformMDx, a tissue-based gene expression panel for prostate cancer; SelectMDx assay to a point of care testing platform; and MonitorMDx, a blood-based test for prostate cancer. It has collaboration agreement with 3D Signatures Inc. to evaluate prognostic test candidate for prostate cancer. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.