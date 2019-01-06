Financial Comparison: El Paso Electric (EE) vs. CHINA RESOURES/ADR (CRPJY)

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) and CHINA RESOURES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

El Paso Electric has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHINA RESOURES/ADR has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for El Paso Electric and CHINA RESOURES/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score El Paso Electric 1 2 0 0 1.67 CHINA RESOURES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

El Paso Electric currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given El Paso Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Paso Electric is more favorable than CHINA RESOURES/ADR.

Dividends

El Paso Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. El Paso Electric pays out 59.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHINA RESOURES/ADR pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. El Paso Electric has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. El Paso Electric is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CHINA RESOURES/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of El Paso Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares El Paso Electric and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio El Paso Electric $916.80 million 2.20 $98.26 million $2.42 20.47 CHINA RESOURES/ADR $9.37 billion 0.98 $593.17 million $1.86 15.35

CHINA RESOURES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than El Paso Electric. CHINA RESOURES/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than El Paso Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares El Paso Electric and CHINA RESOURES/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets El Paso Electric 11.67% 9.19% 2.97% CHINA RESOURES/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

El Paso Electric beats CHINA RESOURES/ADR on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts. The company also sources electricity from purchased power. The company owns and has ownership interests in four 345 kilovolt (kv) transmission lines in New Mexico and Arizona; and three 500 kV lines in Arizona. It serves approximately 417,900 residential, commercial, and public authority customers; and distributes electricity to retail customers. El Paso Electric Company was founded in 1901 and is based in El Paso, Texas.

About CHINA RESOURES/ADR

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Thermal Power, Renewable Energy, and Coal Mining. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 38 coal-fired power plants, 76 wind farms, 14 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 2 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 36,077MW. It also produces, processes, and sells coal; and undertakes coastal thermal power, heat and power combined generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company engages in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

