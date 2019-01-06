Financial Comparison: Kearny Financial (KRNY) vs. BankFinancial (BFIN)

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kearny Financial and BankFinancial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 1 0 0 0 1.00 BankFinancial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kearny Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than BankFinancial.

Volatility and Risk

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankFinancial has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kearny Financial and BankFinancial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $184.69 million 6.92 $19.59 million N/A N/A BankFinancial $62.59 million 4.23 $9.00 million $0.63 24.75

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BankFinancial.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and BankFinancial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 12.42% 2.97% 0.58% BankFinancial 18.99% 7.88% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.0% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kearny Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

