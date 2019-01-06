Financial Comparison: TCG BDC (CGBD) versus Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY)

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TCG BDC alerts:

This table compares TCG BDC and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC 33.51% 9.41% 5.15% Bank Hapoalim 18.05% 7.95% 0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TCG BDC and Bank Hapoalim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCG BDC currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.87%. Given TCG BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Bank Hapoalim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.3% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCG BDC and Bank Hapoalim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC $165.00 million 5.18 $84.20 million $1.74 7.84 Bank Hapoalim $4.68 billion 1.79 $734.75 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC.

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TCG BDC pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

TCG BDC has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Bank Hapoalim on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.