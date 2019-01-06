Financial Contrast: NanoVibronix (NAOV) versus Rewalk Robotics (RWLK)

NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) and Rewalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NanoVibronix alerts:

This table compares NanoVibronix and Rewalk Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoVibronix $240,000.00 55.83 -$4.96 million N/A N/A Rewalk Robotics $7.75 million 1.03 -$24.71 million ($0.99) -0.23

NanoVibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rewalk Robotics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.4% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of NanoVibronix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Rewalk Robotics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NanoVibronix and Rewalk Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoVibronix -1,380.78% -180.81% -127.54% Rewalk Robotics -352.11% -3,654.32% -119.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NanoVibronix and Rewalk Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoVibronix 0 0 0 0 N/A Rewalk Robotics 1 0 3 0 2.50

Rewalk Robotics has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 792.86%. Given Rewalk Robotics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rewalk Robotics is more favorable than NanoVibronix.

Volatility & Risk

NanoVibronix has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rewalk Robotics has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rewalk Robotics beats NanoVibronix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NanoVibronix Company Profile

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its products include UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use; PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing. The company sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements. NanoVibronix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Rewalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It is also developing ReWalk Restore, a soft suit exoskeleton for individuals who have suffered a stroke. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to third party payers, institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NanoVibronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoVibronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.