Financial Review: Chubb (CB) versus Markel (MKL)

Chubb (NYSE:CB) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chubb and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 1 4 6 0 2.45 Markel 0 3 2 0 2.40

Chubb currently has a consensus target price of $156.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.50%. Markel has a consensus target price of $1,233.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.82%. Given Chubb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than Markel.

Volatility and Risk

Chubb has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chubb and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $32.46 billion 1.82 $3.86 billion $8.03 15.99 Markel $6.06 billion 2.36 $395.26 million $3.62 284.34

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Markel. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Markel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chubb pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Markel does not pay a dividend. Chubb pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb has increased its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 15.37% 9.71% 2.96% Markel 14.03% 9.72% 2.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Markel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chubb beats Markel on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. Its North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, as well as commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; and specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk, as well as group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for large corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. Its Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages. The International Insurance segment provides professional and general liability, marine and energy, and property insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, including crime, contingency, accident and health, specialty, short-term trade credit, and other coverages. The Reinsurance segment offers property and casualty treaty reinsurance products; and other treaty reinsurance products, including structured and whole turnover credit, political risk, mortgage, and contract and commercial surety, as well as public entity, aviation, whole account, accident and health coverage, offshore and onshore marine and energy risks, and agriculture. The company also operates as an insurance-linked securities investment fund manager and reinsurance manager; manufacturer of transportation and other industrial equipment; and a management and IT consulting firm providing services and solutions to various customers, as well as offers capital solutions to asset and wealth management firms. Markel Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

