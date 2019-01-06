Financial Survey: Zagg (ZAGG) vs. Sky Resort International (SKYL)

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Sky Resort International (OTCMKTS:SKYL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Zagg alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zagg and Sky Resort International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zagg 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sky Resort International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zagg presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 88.22%. Given Zagg’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zagg is more favorable than Sky Resort International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zagg and Sky Resort International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zagg $519.49 million 0.55 $15.10 million $0.97 10.68 Sky Resort International N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Zagg has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Resort International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.9% of Zagg shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Zagg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.0% of Sky Resort International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zagg and Sky Resort International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zagg 6.00% 32.36% 15.74% Sky Resort International N/A N/A -6,018.23%

Volatility and Risk

Zagg has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sky Resort International has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zagg beats Sky Resort International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Websites at ZAGG.com and mophie.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate kiosks and ZAGG branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Zagg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zagg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.