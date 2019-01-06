FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 19,907 Shares of General Electric (GE)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,907 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Electric were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 153.3% during the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. General Electric has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Vertical Research upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Electric to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

In other news, SVP Alexander Dimitrief bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 19,907 Shares of General Electric (GE)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/finemark-national-bank-trust-sells-19907-shares-of-general-electric-ge.html.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.