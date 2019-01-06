First Data (FDC) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of First Data (NYSE:FDC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has $20.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First Data in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.68.

FDC opened at $16.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Data has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Data will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cynthia A. Armine-Klein sold 99,510 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,890,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 662,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,592,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,888,591.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,716,382. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in First Data by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,388 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in First Data by 95.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,790,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,608 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in First Data by 129.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Data by 55.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,211,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in First Data by 36.7% during the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

