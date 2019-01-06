First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 130 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,802 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $190.00 price objective on Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.72.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 15,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $2,666,509.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,798.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,041 shares of company stock worth $38,839,407 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $178.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $146.84 and a 1 year high of $190.88.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 116.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

