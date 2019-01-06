First Quantum Minerals Limited (FM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Limited (TSE:FM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.21.

A number of analysts have commented on FM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.20 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$10.32 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.45 and a one year high of C$23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.74, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.969999994488637 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates in seven mines and one copper smelter, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

