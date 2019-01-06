First Solar (FSLR) Lifted to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $48.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSLR. Argus upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $46.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. First Solar has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $676.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $389,341,000 after buying an additional 98,465 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 98.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $106,094,000 after buying an additional 1,001,993 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after buying an additional 62,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Solar by 27.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $71,866,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5,435.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.