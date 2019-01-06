Five Below (FIVE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FIVE. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Five Below from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Five Below to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Sunday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Five Below from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.39.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.97. 1,370,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,567. Five Below has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $1,397,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $3,074,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,598.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 1,206.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.