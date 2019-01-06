Five9 Inc (FIVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FIVN opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -250.12, a PEG ratio of 99.36 and a beta of 0.53. Five9 has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,031 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $38,631.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,476.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,681,634 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Five9 by 81.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Five9 in the second quarter worth $245,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

