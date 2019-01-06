Flex Pharma (FLKS) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flex Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of FLKS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.82. Flex Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 2,919.75%.

In other Flex Pharma news, major shareholder Christoph H. Westphal sold 3,212,861 shares of Flex Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $2,955,832.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,941,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,828.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flex Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS) by 200.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,402 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.94% of Flex Pharma worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Pharma, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatments for exercise-associated muscle cramps, nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions. The company operates through the following business segments: Consumer Operations and Drug Development.

