Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1462864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Specifically, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/flexion-therapeutics-flxn-reaches-new-1-year-low-after-insider-selling.html.

About Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.