Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $10.98 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 1462864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.
Specifically, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.56 per share, with a total value of $66,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.59% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FLXN shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price objective on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54.
Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,168 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 36,105 shares during the last quarter.
About Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.
Featured Article: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.