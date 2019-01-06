FlorinCoin Price Hits $0.0524 on Top Exchanges (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded up 67.9% against the U.S. dollar. FlorinCoin has a market cap of $7.63 million and $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FlorinCoin

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlorinCoin is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlorinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

