Fluent (FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Fluent in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.27. 754,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $271.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin purchased 130,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $457,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,384,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Weber Alan W bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven performance marketing and customer acquisition services primarily in the United States. It develops custom audiences and operates performance marketing campaigns on behalf of advertising partners. The company offers data acquisition solutions that include Connect, which enables marketers to acquire consumer data and marketing consent across its network of proprietary Websites; and ReConnect that enables marketers offer consumers the ability to opt into marketing programs outside of the confines of own Websites.

