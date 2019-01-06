Fmr LLC Has $5.51 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.11% of Quanta Services worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $31.17 on Friday. Quanta Services Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

In related news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen acquired 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $249,181.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,053.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.99 per share, for a total transaction of $269,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,702 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

