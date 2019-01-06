Fmr LLC Invests $5.26 Million in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NOG) Stock

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313,766 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.44% of Northern Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P sold 2,865,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $9,999,998.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.17.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $4.49.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million.

Northern Oil & Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

