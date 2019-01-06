Fmr LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.19% of Valero Energy Partners worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 34.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 55,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLP. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE:VLP opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Valero Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $140.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 94.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners LP will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Partners Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

