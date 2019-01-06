Footasylum (FOOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their sell rating on shares of Footasylum (LON:FOOT) in a report released on Thursday morning. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 22 ($0.29) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Footasylum in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Shares of LON FOOT opened at GBX 29.75 ($0.39) on Thursday. Footasylum has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 273 ($3.57).

About Footasylum

Footasylum plc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells fashion streetwear and sportswear for men, women, and kids under approximately 300 brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Prè London, Society Sport, and Gym King; and owns brands comprising Kings Will Dream, Condemned Nation, Alessandro Zavetti, and Zavetti Sport, as well as retail brands, including Footasylum, Drome, and SEVEN.

