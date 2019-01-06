Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report sales of $495.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $495.00 million and the highest is $496.41 million. Fortinet reported sales of $416.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $453.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.84 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

FTNT stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,165,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,136. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $43.48 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $40,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Dale Jr. Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $148,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $257,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,216 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 411.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,708 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at about $66,610,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 51.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,891,000 after purchasing an additional 772,344 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 556.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 647,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 655.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 530,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

