Fortive’s (FTV) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $86.00.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Shares of FTV opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. Analysts predict that Fortive will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

In other Fortive news, insider William W. Pringle sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $34,833.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,802.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,598 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 104.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

