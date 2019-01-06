Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $28.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $91,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,771,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,869,000 after acquiring an additional 825,290 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 196.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 59.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after acquiring an additional 392,131 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

