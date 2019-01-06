Franklin Wireless (FKWL) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FKWL opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.40.

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides intelligent wireless solutions. Its products include mobile hotspots, routers, and modems, as well as hardware and software products that support machine-to-machine (M2M) applications and the Internet of Things (IoT). The company's M2M and IoT solutions include embedded modules, and modems and gateways built to deliver connectivity supporting various spectrums of applications.

