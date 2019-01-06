Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Lackluster performance by Health Care Services segment is a concern. A lowered guidance indicates concerns for the stock. The company witnessed lower growth in the commercial dialysis services revenues as well. Fresenius Medical reported year-over-year declines in North America revenues in recent times. The company has also seen a lower-than-expected contribution from its vascular access business in the Care Coordination unit. On the brighter side, Fresenius Medical’s Care Coordination margin improved significantly on synergies from the Cura acquisition in recent times. In fact, management is optimistic about the recent buyouts of Sound Physicians and NxStage Medical. Furthermore, strong sales in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions paint a bright picture.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

FMS stock traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,833. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 12 month low of $30.99 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth $1,412,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth $192,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

