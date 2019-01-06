Frontline (FRO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRO. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on Frontline in a report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Frontline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.34.

FRO stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $939.01 million, a PE ratio of -198.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Frontline has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 40.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Frontline will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,559,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 397,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Frontline by 589.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 774,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 662,138 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Frontline by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 150,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Frontline by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,687,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Frontline by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,441,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

