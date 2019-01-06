FSBT API Token Price Hits $0.15 (FSBT)

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One FSBT API Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003948 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Exrates and IDEX. FSBT API Token has a market cap of $534,256.00 and $1.57 million worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.64 or 0.02298502 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00158934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00203509 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026207 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026158 BTC.

About FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token launched on November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation. The official message board for FSBT API Token is medium.com/fortysevenblog.

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

FSBT API Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FSBT API Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

