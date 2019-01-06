Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,773,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $641,788,000 after purchasing an additional 90,270 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,409,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,231,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,079,000 after purchasing an additional 103,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $293,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,846.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,544 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,298. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $59.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.66. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

