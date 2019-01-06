Fulton Bank N.A. Invests $301,000 in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 319,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 93,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter.

SPY stock opened at $252.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a $1.4354 dividend. This represents a $5.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

