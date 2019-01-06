Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 36 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 44.3% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $202,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.11, for a total value of $880,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $395.21 per share, for a total transaction of $790,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,057.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $391.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 39.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $3.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

