G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Holdings Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of G1 Therapeutics worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,940 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after acquiring an additional 444,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after acquiring an additional 409,300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,780,000 after acquiring an additional 313,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 474,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 122,380 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 21st. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.60.

GTHX opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.87. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry L. Murdock sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $146,144.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,420 shares of company stock valued at $77,599 and sold 46,844 shares valued at $1,850,871. Insiders own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

