Gary Vogel Sells 54,424 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) CEO Gary Vogel sold 54,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $260,690.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,346,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gary Vogel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Gary Vogel sold 14,273 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $67,511.29.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.92 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLE. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 319.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 162.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

