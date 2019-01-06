GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.76 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to report sales of $84.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.10 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported sales of $77.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year sales of $318.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.82 million to $323.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $363.57 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $388.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $81.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from $27.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 132,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 27.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOP traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.03. 508,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,033. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $811.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.20.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

