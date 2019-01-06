GBCGoldCoin (GBC) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

GBCGoldCoin (CURRENCY:GBC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, GBCGoldCoin has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GBCGoldCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. GBCGoldCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,954.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of GBCGoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000381 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

GBCGoldCoin Coin Profile

GBCGoldCoin is a coin. GBCGoldCoin’s total supply is 11,361,817 coins. GBCGoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @gbcgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GBCGoldCoin is gbcgoldcoin.org.

Buying and Selling GBCGoldCoin

GBCGoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

