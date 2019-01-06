GCN Coin (GCN) Hits Market Capitalization of $253,833.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $10.39 and $20.33. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $253,833.00 and approximately $387.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00954638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000626 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 163,242,785,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.