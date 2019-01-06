General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. General Mills posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 30th. Standpoint Research began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.59 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $46.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 108.2% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

