Genesis Energy (GEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.77. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 25.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 590,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after buying an additional 118,846 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 822,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,394,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at $6,777,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 256.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesis Energy (GEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.