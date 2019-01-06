Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 440,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 165,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Genworth Financial by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Genworth Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 293,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/genworth-financial-inc-gnw-shares-sold-by-federated-investors-inc-pa.html.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.