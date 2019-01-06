George Macricostas Sells 15,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director George Macricostas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

George Macricostas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, George Macricostas sold 3,000 shares of Photronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $28,800.00.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $648.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.56. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Photronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Photronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,955,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,062,000 after acquiring an additional 299,068 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,876,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,365,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,273,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 64,625 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

