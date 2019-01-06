Gildan Activewear (GIL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of GIL traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.39. 296,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,500. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $754.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,683,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,206,000 after buying an additional 155,287 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,327,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,278,000 after purchasing an additional 228,918 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,533,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,487,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

