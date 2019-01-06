GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Glaxo is facing persistent challenges like stiff competition, genericization and pricing pressure on key drugs in the Pharma segment are hurting sales. Particularly, pricing pressure and competitive dynamics are hurting sales of Glaxo’s respiratory products. Though Glaxo is benefiting from delays in launch of generic versions of its top-selling product, Advair, a generic, will eventually enter the market, which will further hurt sales. Several key products like Epzicom are facing generic competition putting significant pressure on top-line. Although buyout of Novartis’ stake and a new Consumer Healthcare JV with Pfizer will strengthen Glaxo’s competitive position, the segment faces competition from several other big players. Glaxo’s shares have underperformed the industry this year so far. However, Glaxo’s new products – including Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix and Juluca – has shown encouraging performance.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.62. 2,960,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $34.89 and a one year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,495,000 after purchasing an additional 327,721 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011,328 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,835,000 after purchasing an additional 187,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,135,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after purchasing an additional 597,367 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,526,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after purchasing an additional 97,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

