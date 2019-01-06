Global Payments (GPN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments’ suffers from a rising debt level that weighs on its margins. Moreover, the company’s operations are also expected to face currency volatility, owing to its worldwide presence. The stock has underperformed its industry in a year's time. Nevertheless, strategic investments in future growth-driving projects and successful refinancing of credit facilities bode well in the long haul. Consistent top-line growth and its accretive acquisitions are impressive as well. However, shares of Global Payments have underperformed the industry in a year's time.”

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Nomura reissued a sell rating and set a $91.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Barclays started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.70.

NYSE:GPN opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $129.25.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.00%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $306,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,641,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $76,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,624,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $745,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,905,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,204,000 after buying an additional 24,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $7,210,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments, and check-related services. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, online reporting, industry compliance, and payment card industry security services.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Payments (GPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.