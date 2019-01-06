Globus Medical (GMED) Trading 5% Higher

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.34 and last traded at $40.00. 1,729,632 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,394,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,201,726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $464,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,681 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 69.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,306,000 after purchasing an additional 219,780 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

