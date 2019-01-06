Gold Fields (GFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, December 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Fields from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.

GFI opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of -1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 31,183,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,446,756 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 776.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,401,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after buying an additional 5,671,640 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 18,010,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,675,000 after buying an additional 4,541,043 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,281,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,180,000 after buying an additional 3,603,741 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,546,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 3,327,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

