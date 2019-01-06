Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 target price on shares of Golden Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

GDEN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 246,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,500. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.42 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Edwin Haas bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $33,066.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,736 shares in the company, valued at $56,152.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Protell bought 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $185,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,732.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,040 shares of company stock valued at $283,367. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 53.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

