Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates $140.00 Price Target for Apple (AAPL)

Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $240.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.64.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $148.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $775.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at $133,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

