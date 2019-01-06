Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD) Insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark Sells 8,364 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $225,911.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 17th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,835 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $1,059,030.45.

On Friday, December 14th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 49,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,335,494.01.

On Wednesday, December 12th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 8,957 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $241,928.57.

On Monday, December 10th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 14,804 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $400,300.16.

On Tuesday, November 13th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 1,817 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $49,113.51.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $26.94 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,753,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

